Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Trading 7% Higher

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Gold Road Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.