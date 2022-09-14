GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) & Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Financial Contrast

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) and Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoHealth and Marketing Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $1.06 billion 0.12 -$189.36 million ($2.00) -0.19 Marketing Alliance $23.69 million 0.94 $2.62 million $0.35 7.86

Marketing Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marketing Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -21.33% 10.22% 4.85% Marketing Alliance 11.04% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of GoHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GoHealth has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GoHealth and Marketing Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 2 5 0 0 1.71 Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoHealth currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 674.59%. Given GoHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Marketing Alliance.

Summary

GoHealth beats Marketing Alliance on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lindon, Utah, Bratislava, Slovakia, and Kosice, Slovakia.

About Marketing Alliance

(Get Rating)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

