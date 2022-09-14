Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) General Counsel Buys $20,020.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder bought 11,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $20,020.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 1,623,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,620.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

L Barbee Iv Ponder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, L Barbee Iv Ponder bought 15,500 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $27,590.00.

Shares of GSAT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. 11,797,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,920. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. Analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,231,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 497,972 shares in the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,800,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Globalstar by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Globalstar by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,172,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 360,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Globalstar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

