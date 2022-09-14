Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.42 million, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.
In other Global Indemnity Group news, insider David S. Charlton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Charlton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
