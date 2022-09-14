Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.42 million, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Insider Activity at Global Indemnity Group

In other Global Indemnity Group news, insider David S. Charlton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Charlton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth about $15,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

