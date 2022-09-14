GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $33.96. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$63.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

