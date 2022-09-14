GateToken (GT) Price Tops $4.16 on Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One GateToken coin can now be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00020478 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $450.89 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GateToken has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,337.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012352 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00065313 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00075934 BTC.

GateToken is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,264,723 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain focused on onchain asset safety and decentralized trading. With a uniquely designed Vault Account, primed for handling abnormal transactions, GateChain presents a clearing mechanism, tackling the challenges of asset theft and private key loss. Decentralized trading and cross-chain transfers will also be supported, alongside other core features. Gatechain 2.0 has built a complete Defi Ecosystem, allowing users to easily explore Defi and experience the hottest products Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GitHub | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

