Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VGT traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.21. 6,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,345. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

