Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,502 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 7,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, hitting $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,041. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $193.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

