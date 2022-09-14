Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Gamma Communications Stock Performance
GAMCF stock remained flat at $12.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. Gamma Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
