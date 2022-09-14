Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GAMCF stock remained flat at $12.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. Gamma Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

