Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.42. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 104,263 shares trading hands.
Galantas Gold Trading Down 8.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.
