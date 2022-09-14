Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuwei Films Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FFHL opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Fuwei Films has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $10.98.
Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter.
About Fuwei Films
Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.
