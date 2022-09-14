Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.36

Shares of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
