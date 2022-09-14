Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.
FRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Frontline Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Frontline stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $13.04.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.
Institutional Trading of Frontline
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Frontline by 10,513.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after buying an additional 10,639,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,933,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 110,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 696,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.