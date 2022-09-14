Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

FRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Frontline by 10,513.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after buying an additional 10,639,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,933,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 110,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 696,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.