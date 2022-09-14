Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Purchases $2,923,095.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 200,900 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,749.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Freshworks Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,969. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,486,000 after buying an additional 4,866,700 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Freshworks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 636,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after buying an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Freshworks

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

