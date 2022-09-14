Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) CMO Sells $237,491.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,692.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,969. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshworks Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

