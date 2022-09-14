Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 23,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 208,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

