Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 831 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 70,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 74,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,719. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

