Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases 619 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBAB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 47,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $25.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

