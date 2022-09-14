Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $691,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after buying an additional 381,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,969. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

