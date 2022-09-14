Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $274,000 Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 2,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,141. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.