Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys 531 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.05. 112,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

