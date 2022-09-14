FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Down 0.4%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 74,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 184,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 355,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period.

