First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 181.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 109,756 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 63,649 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,806,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,541 shares during the period.

GRID stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.27. 13,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,817. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $107.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.429 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

