First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Up 485.3% in August

First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 485.3% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,556.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,591.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 674,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund by 46.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $145,000.

First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%.

About First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund

First Trust-abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

