First National Bank of Omaha Sells 9,809 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 153,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56,811 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of CSX by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. 290,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,766,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

