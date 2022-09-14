First National Bank of Omaha Sells 888 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Target were worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Castellan Group increased its stake in Target by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 18,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Target by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.37. The stock had a trading volume of 33,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,205. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.