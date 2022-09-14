First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,065 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,080,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.64 and its 200 day moving average is $170.93. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.