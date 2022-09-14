First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,512 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 73,977 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 306,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,846. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average is $121.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

