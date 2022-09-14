First National Bank of Omaha Has $7.18 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

FLT stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.06. 1,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

