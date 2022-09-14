First National Bank of Omaha Has $18.14 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 60,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

