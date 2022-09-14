First National Bank of Omaha Has $16.30 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,029 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.26. The company had a trading volume of 31,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,802. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

