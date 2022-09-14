First National Bank of Omaha Has $16.30 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,029 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.26. The company had a trading volume of 31,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,802. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
