First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,694 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NKE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.73. 50,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009,622. The stock has a market cap of $165.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $117.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.