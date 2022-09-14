First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 39,652 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2,663.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,652 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.30. 47,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,713. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.17.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.