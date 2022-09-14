First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FGBIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $29.16.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.