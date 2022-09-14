Finer Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $158.02. 271,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,426,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

