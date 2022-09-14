Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:FITBI)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of FITBI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. 371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,727. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $28.99.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
