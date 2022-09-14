Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Fat Projects Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Fat Projects Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,205. Fat Projects Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.