F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $66,664. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FNB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. 8,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

