eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down to $13.71

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $12.58. eXp World shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 2,111 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,457,473.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $169,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,457,473.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,825 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,224 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 1,286.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in eXp World by 18.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.