EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 122.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Teradyne by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 0.5 %

TER traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,171. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average is $96.26.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.