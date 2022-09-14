EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 26,586 Shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Rating) by 5,425.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 196,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period.

Get Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ISMD traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,760. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $41.99.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.