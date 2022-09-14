EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 26,586 Shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Rating) by 5,425.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 196,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period.
Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA ISMD traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,760. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $41.99.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (ISMD)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.