EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,956 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock remained flat at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $74.46.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.259 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Featured Stories

