Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Evergy Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE EVRG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.90. 9,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,243. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.28. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.51%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

