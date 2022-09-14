Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Short Interest Update

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,994,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

MNTN stock remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.