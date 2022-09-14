Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Down 56.1% in August

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Ever-Glory International Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 66,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 million, a PE ratio of 109.11 and a beta of -0.38. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.58.
About Ever-Glory International Group
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.
Read More
