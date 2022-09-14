Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.50 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

