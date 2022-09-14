ESG Planning Acquires Shares of 6,836 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ESG Planning acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,466,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,055. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.07.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

