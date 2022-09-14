EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Approximately 14,405,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 26,451,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) price objective on shares of EQTEC in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £41.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.40.

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

