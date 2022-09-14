Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 300,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -93.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.29.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

