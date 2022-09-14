Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for about 3.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.33% of Entegris worth $58,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Entegris by 3.7% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $95.81. 13,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,727. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $108.58.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.